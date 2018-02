GLP Sells Buildings, Solar Panels To REIT For $277M

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- Japanese logistics firm GLP is selling a pair of properties, as well as solar panels atop more than a dozen buildings, to GLP J-REIT for a combined nearly 30.5 billion yen ($277.2 million), according to an announcement from GLP on Monday.



GLP's Japan Development Venture I is selling two logistics properties in the Osaka metro area for 25.5 billion yen and is also selling solar panels on 13 GLP J-REIT properties for 4.99 billion yen. The logistics properties are GLP Soja I and GLP Soja II...

To view the full article, register now.