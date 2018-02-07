AmEx Cards Bound By Swipe Fee Regs, Top EU Court Rules

By Paige Long

Law360, London (February 7, 2018, 2:05 PM GMT) -- The European Union’s highest court handed down judgments in two cases brought by American Express Co. on Wednesday, ruling that the firm’s co-branded card offerings are subject to the bloc’s interchange fee regulations.

But the card schemes could in some cases be exempt from the newly implemented payment services directive, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled.

The court said that companies operating a three-party payment card scheme, such as American Express Co., will be subject to the EU’s Interchange Fee Regulation when they work...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular