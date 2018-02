Fla. High Court Won't Hear Key West Stormwater Fee Dispute

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 4:59 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court declined Friday to take up the appeal of a decision allowing the city of Key West to impose a stormwater utility fee on three properties that are on another island and benefit minimally from the stormwater system.



The court said the three properties on neighboring Stock Island — the Key West Golf Club Homeowners’ Association Inc., the Key West Golf Club LLC and Key West HMA LLC — failed to cite sufficient reasons why the court would have jurisdiction over the dispute...

To view the full article, register now.