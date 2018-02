Hansteen Accepts Unsolicited $162M Offer For 51 Properties

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 6:47 PM EST) -- Hansteen Holdings PLC is selling a portfolio of 51 U.K. properties for £116 million ($162.4 million) after accepting an unsolicited offer from a fellow U.K. real estate investment trust, according to an announcement from the firm on Monday.



The company said it's selling the portfolio to an entity that's owned by U.K. investor Warehouse REIT PLC, and is selling the properties on a debt-free basis. Ian Watson and Morgan Jones, joint CEOs of Hansteen, said in a statement Monday that the company had been planning to hold onto...

