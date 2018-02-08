Top EU Court Rules Against Lloyd's In Public Contract Case

Law360, London (February 8, 2018, 1:52 PM GMT) -- European nations can bar Lloyd’s of London syndicates from bidding for public sector contracts if “unambiguous evidence” shows they failed to write up their tenders independently, the European Union's highest court said Thursday.







Judges at the European Court of Justice ruled that Italian law did not clash with EU legislation protecting transparency and equal treatment in public sector contracts. (AP)



Three judges at the European Court of Justice, or ECJ, ruled that Italian law — which prevented two underwriters from the world’s biggest specialty insurance...

