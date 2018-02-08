Top EU Court Clears Way To Block Dual Lloyd's Contract Bids

By William Shaw

Law360, London (February 8, 2018, 1:52 PM GMT) -- European nations can bar Lloyd’s of London syndicates from bidding for public sector contracts if “unambiguous evidence” shows they failed to write up their tenders independently, the European Union's highest court said Thursday.

Judges at the European Court of Justice ruled that Italian law did not clash with EU legislation protecting transparency and equal treatment in public sector contracts. (AP)

Three judges at the European Court of Justice, or ECJ, ruled that Italian law — which prevented two underwriters from the world’s biggest specialty insurance market...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular