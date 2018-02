Sunoco Appeals Halt To Pa. Pipeline Construction

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 1:24 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection overstepped its authority when it halted construction last month on the controversial Mariner East 2 pipeline, developer Sunoco Pipeline LP charged in an appeal filed Friday before the state’s Environmental Hearing Board.



Among other charges, Sunoco Pipeline says the regulator incorrectly characterized the company’s drilling techniques as well as the fluids released as a result of its drilling.



The company asserts that the DEP should not have classified the “inadvertent returns” — what it identifies as a mix of nontoxic...

