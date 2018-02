Keep Tribes’ Bears Ears Case In DC, Native Groups Say

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 3:14 PM EST) -- A coalition of five tribes has told the D.C. District Court that it should reject the federal government’s bid to transfer to Utah a case challenging President Donald Trump’s decision to slash the size of Bears Ears National Monument, arguing it was a national dispute and properly in the capital.



The Hopi Tribe, the Navajo Nation and others said the federal government was wrong to assert the case should be transferred to Utah federal court based on an argument that the conflict was centered in that...

