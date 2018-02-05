House Bill Would Imprison Pols Defying Immigration Laws

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 8:05 PM EST) -- The House Judiciary Committee took up a bill on Friday that would punish state or local officials, like those in so-called "sanctuary cities," who refuse to comply with federal immigration laws and policies.



The Stopping Lawless Actions of Politicians Act, introduced by Rep. Todd Rokita, R-Ind., is intended to amend Title 18 of the U.S. Code to “provide penalties for certain obstructions of the enforcement of federal immigration laws,” and would also provide safeguards for officials who do comply, stating they would be considered agents of the...

