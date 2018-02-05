House Bill Would Imprison Pols Defying Immigration Laws
The Stopping Lawless Actions of Politicians Act, introduced by Rep. Todd Rokita, R-Ind., is intended to amend Title 18 of the U.S. Code to “provide penalties for certain obstructions of the enforcement of federal immigration laws,” and would also provide safeguards for officials who do comply, stating they would be considered agents of the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login