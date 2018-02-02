Stone Energy Hit With Suit Over $2.5B Talos Merger

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 8:52 PM EST) -- A Stone Energy Corp. shareholder hit the oil and gas company with a suit in Delaware federal court Friday, claiming the shareholders were lied to and shortchanged in the company’s $2.5 billion merger with Talos Energy LLC.



Allen Miskowiec claims in his putative class action that Stone management provided shareholders with misleading and incomplete information to push the company into a hasty merger that undervalued Stone and gave Talos shareholders a disproportionate share in the new company.



In November, Talos and Stone, which emerged from bankruptcy...

