Ex-Aveo Exec Fights SEC Penalty, Says He's Learned Lesson

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 8:02 PM EST) -- A former Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc. executive continued to argue in Massachusetts federal court Monday that he should not have to pay a fine or be barred from leadership positions over the Securities and Exchange Commission’s allegations that he deceived investors about Aveo's flagship kidney cancer drug, saying he had learned his lesson.



William Slichenmyer, a former chief medical officer at Aveo, filed a supplemental affidavit opposing the SEC’s motion for a $150,000 civil penalty and a five-year ban from acting as an officer or director of...

