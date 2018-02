15 Tribes Urge Wash. Gov. To Stop LNG Project Construction

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 5:57 PM EST) -- More than a dozen Native American tribes in the Northwest urged Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday to put construction of a liquefied natural gas plant on hold, arguing the typical regulatory process was passed over.



The Puyallup Tribe and 14 other tribes supporting it wrote to the governor in a Friday letter regarding Puget Sound Energy’s project, which they said puts in danger tribal land, resources and communities. While the tribes supported a decision from the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency to require a complete...

