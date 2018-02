Heir-Tracking Co. Urges 10th Circ. To Refuse Antitrust Case

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 4:34 PM EST) -- A Utah-based heir-tracking company on Friday urged the Tenth Circuit to reject the U.S. Department of Justice’s attempt to reinstate criminal antitrust allegations against it, arguing the trial court correctly found the government waited too long to bring its case.



The DOJ is seeking to revive claims that Kemp & Associates Inc. and co-owner Daniel J. Mannix operated an alleged market-splitting agreement with rival Blake & Blake that both sides agreed ended by 2008. Kemp & Associates’ brief argued in support of U.S. District Judge David...

