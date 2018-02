Commerce Lays Dumping Duties On Chinese Chlorine Cos.

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 10:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced it is assigning final anti-dumping duties on imports of chlorine disinfectants from China after it found that the products were sold at prices below normal value in the U.S. market.



Commerce’s International Trade Administration said in a notice scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday that it is finalizing an anti-dumping margin of 16.06 percent on Heze Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd. and a margin of 24.82 percent on Juancheng Kangtai Chemical Co. Ltd.



The agency added...

