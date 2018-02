Chocolatier Takes $49M Sandy Coverage Fight To 2nd Circ.

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:43 PM EST) -- Madelaine Chocolate Novelties Inc. urged the Second Circuit on Friday to revive its bid for an additional $49 million in coverage from a Chubb Ltd. unit to pay property damage and business interruption losses caused by Superstorm Sandy, arguing that a lower court ignored key policy terms.



Last September, U.S. District Judge Raymond J. Dearie of the Eastern District of New York adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation that Chubb unit Great Northern Insurance Co. be granted summary judgment in its coverage dispute with the Queens-based chocolatier,...

