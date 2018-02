Morgan & Morgan Snags Med Mal Pro For Nashville Office

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 1:56 PM EST) -- A medical malpractice attorney who secured a $1.75 million judgment in a delayed cancer diagnosis case against a Tennessee hospital has joined Morgan & Morgan PA, jumping from a boutique law firm in Nashville.



Jenney Springer Keaty joined Morgan & Morgan on Jan. 31 from Kinnard Clayton & Beveridge. Keaty will help to spearhead the medical malpractice practice area in Morgan & Morgan's Nashville office, which hadn't been a focus for the office prior to her joining.



"We plan to take the best of the best...

