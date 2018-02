6th Circ. Remands Stock Fraud Conviction Due To Juror

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 7:52 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Monday remanded an Ohio federal judge’s decision to sentence a Connecticut stockbroker to 63 months in prison and nearly $850,000 in restitution for his involvement in a penny-stock fraud, finding the lower court should have conducted a Remmer hearing to investigate a potentially partial juror.



Talman Harris, who was convicted in 2016 of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, obstruction of justice and three counts of wire fraud stemming from alleged involvement in Izak Zirk de Maison’s kickback scheme, argued on appeal that one...

To view the full article, register now.