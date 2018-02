Wells Fargo Denied New Trial In $1.25B Tax 'Sham' Case

Law360, Los Angeles (February 5, 2018, 6:20 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal judge on Monday denied Wells Fargo & Co.’s request for a new trial in a case over a $1.25 billion transaction deemed a tax "sham" by the Internal Revenue Service, saying it could not consider new arguments by the financial institution.



According to the court order, Wells Fargo and the government both agreed during briefing that the San Francisco-based bank’s request was “largely unnecessary” because it brought up legal issues that it can raise on appeal. But the company did ask the court...

