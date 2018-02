US Trustee Slams $245K Payments To Boston Herald Insiders

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 4:37 PM EST) -- Citing $245,000 in cash transfers to three Boston Herald insiders “on the eve of bankruptcy,” the Office of the U.S. Trustee asked a Delaware judge Friday to reject the company’s Chapter 11 sale or keep the transfers open to challenge.



The disputed transfers went to Herald President Patrick J. Purcell, his daughter Kathleen Rush and Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey W. Magram, according to the Office of the U.S. Trustee.



Benjamin A. Hickman, representing Acting U.S. Trustee Andrew R. Vara, said in a motion that Purcell apparently...

