Dykema Nabs Ex-Sedgwick Cyber Co-Chair For Chicago Office

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 1:32 PM EST) -- Dykema Gossett PLLC has added the former co-chair of Sedgwick LLP’s cybersecurity and privacy practice, who specializes in data privacy regulatory compliance and breach response, to its global data privacy group.



Cinthia Granados Motley joined the firm in January as the director of its global data privacy and information security practice group, Dykema announced on Feb. 5. Motley joined her new home after Sedgwick shuttered in January.



Motley works with national and international clients to address regulatory compliance issues and create information security best practices. She...

