$4.1M Refund Ordered In US-Halted Engine Sale

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 5:00 PM EST) -- A Florida federal court on Monday ordered Miami-based International Aerospace Group to return to a British Virgin Islands-based-company $4.1 million that was kept after a deal for seven airplane jet engines was halted because of U.S. government concerns the engines were intended to be sent to Iran.



The judgment followed a Jan. 26 order from U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King that granted summary judgment to defendant Evans Meridians Ltd. on IAG's claims for breach of contract, account stated and unjust enrichment, as well as Evans' two...

