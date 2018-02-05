Expert Analysis

Organizing Indian Affairs For The Next 100 Years

By Larry Roberts February 5, 2018, 2:50 PM EST

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 2:50 PM EST) -- U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke welcomed 2018 with a proposal to reorganize the Department of the Interior’s regions by watersheds and ecosystems. Reported as his largest priority, Zinke advocates that the 13 reorganized regions, or joint management agencies (JMA), will better manage land and water and will better respond to crisis as a coordinated unit. The secretary has described it as a reorganization plan for the next 100 years (see the Interior Reorganization video) and reportedly “was inspired by the U.S. military’s Joint Special...
