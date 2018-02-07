How Patent Litigation Changed In 2017

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:03 AM EST) -- It was a tumultuous year for patent attorneys.



The volume of patent suits in U.S. federal courts hit a low point. The Supreme Court issued a blockbuster ruling that remade the venue map for litigants and agreed to hear a case that could scorch proceedings at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. The appeal of the International Trade Commission as a patent venue jumped.



Fewer patent suits were filed in U.S. district courts in 2017 than in any year since 2011, when the America Invents Act...

