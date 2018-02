The Firms That Fielded The Most Patent Cases

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:03 AM EST) -- While the overall volume of patent cases filed in U.S. district courts dropped in 2017, hitting the lowest point since the America Invents Act remade patent litigation, the firms on Lex Machina’s ranking of the most active law firms say their workload has remained steady.



Russ August & Kabat was the top national firm by plaintiff representation with 92 cases, according to Lex Machina’s patent litigation 2017 year-in-review, released Wednesday.



Lex Machina’s report, which ranks large, national or international firms and boutiques with a national reach...

