Ohio Justice Gets Ethics Complaint Over Dad's AG Cases

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:35 PM EST) -- An Ohio Supreme Court justice whose father is the state attorney general violated judicial ethics codes by not stepping aside from cases involving his dad’s office, according to a recently filed disciplinary complaint.



The allegations against Justice R. Patrick DeWine, son of the state’s top law enforcement official, Michael DeWine, also focus on the elder DeWine’s ongoing campaign for the governor’s seat, and the possibility that litigants in the high court will believe they can’t get a fair shake if they oppose the attorney general’s office....

