Ex-UBS Trader Wants Feds' Fraud, Spoofing Counts Tossed

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:08 PM EST) -- A former UBS trader accused of scheming to manipulate the precious metals market through a trading tactic known as “spoofing” told a Connecticut federal court on Monday that prosecutors had asked a Connecticut grand jury to sign off on the seven counts he’s now facing in a criminal case despite knowing six of them couldn’t be tried in that district.



Andre Flotron urged the court to dismiss the three counts of commodities fraud and three counts of spoofing contained in a superseding indictment issued last month,...

To view the full article, register now.