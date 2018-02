Adobe Atty Fees Wrongly Denied In IP Row, Fed. Circ. Hears

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 5:00 PM EST) -- A California federal judge glossed over the “most important issue” in a patent suit brought by Blue Spike LLC by failing to properly address the merits of the claims when she declined to award Adobe System Inc. attorneys' fees for the three-year infringement row, Adobe told a Federal Circuit panel Monday at oral arguments.



An order denying Adobe’s request for fees related to the patent infringement suit failed to acknowledge the frivolous nature of the underlying suit and evidence of “bad faith” that was explicitly cited in...

To view the full article, register now.