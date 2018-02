Trial Group Of The Year: Skadden

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 5:35 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP has earned a spot among Law360's Practice Groups of the Year for helping to notch a string of knockout courtroom victories, including one of the largest-ever intellectual property verdicts in a case on behalf of video game developer ZeniMax Media Inc.



The firm secured a $500 million verdict following a three-week trial over claims that Facebook Inc. subsidiary Oculus VR LLC had engaged in copyright infringement, breach of a nondisclosure agreement with ZeniMax and trademark infringement over its virtual reality technology....

