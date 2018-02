Sports Group Of The Year: Winston & Strawn

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 3:35 PM EST) -- A year spent representing Ezekiel Elliott in his fight to dodge a six-game suspension from the NFL and the North American Soccer League in its antitrust fight against the U.S. Soccer Federation helped earned Winston & Strawn LLP a place among Law360’s Sports Practice Groups of the Year.







The firm backed Dallas Cowboys running back Elliott in his fight to overturn a domestic-violence suspension handed down in August 2017 that was upheld by seasoned NFL-appointed arbitrator Harold Henderson, waging the war in New York and...

