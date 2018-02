Furniture Co. Faces Shareholder Suit Over Asset Sale

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 3:55 PM EST) -- Stanley Furniture Co. Inc. was hit with a proposed class action in North Carolina federal court on Monday accusing the company and its directors of issuing a proxy statement that doesn’t include enough information for shareholders to properly assess the fairness of a proposed asset sale.



Shareholder David C. Smith’s complaint alleges that Stanley and its directors filed a proxy statement that leaves investors in the dark about the appropriateness of a plan to sell its assets to Churchill Downs LLC, contending that it includes incomplete...

To view the full article, register now.