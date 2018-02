Bass Berry Snags Ex-HHS, Polsinelli Health Care Atty

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:20 PM EST) -- Bass Berry & Sims PLC expanded its Nashville, Tennessee, group with the addition of a former Polsinelli PC attorney who brings experience advising on private equity acquisitions and other transactions in the health care industry as well as a background with compliance and False Claims Act suits.



Brian Bewley joined Bass Berry in Nashville on Feb. 3 as a member of its health care practice group after more than four years at Polsinelli. Before joining Polsinelli, Bewley was senior counsel in the Office of Counsel to...

