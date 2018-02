Chancellor Orders Stockholder Meet For Firm Facing IP Row

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:34 PM EST) -- Delaware’s chancellor on Monday ordered deadlocked California medical claims company Avande Inc. to hold a stockholder meeting on Feb. 15, amid allegations of intellectual property breaches, board dysfunction and claims that a holdout director was blocking an election.



In a summary judgment ruling, Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard found in favor of Norman S. Kato, Avande's board chairman and largest stockholder, who sued to force an overdue annual meeting.



Kato argued the company’s only other living stockholder and board member, CEO Shawn Evans, had steadily resisted Kato's...

To view the full article, register now.