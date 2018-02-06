Understanding FERC's Natural Gas Certificate Policy Review

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 11:45 AM EST) -- In recent years, as the shale revolution has led to natural gas development in nontraditional energy states, landowners and others have become increasingly active before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in natural gas certificate proceedings.



Against this background, the chairman of FERC, Kevin McIntyre, announced in December 2017 that the commission will embark on a review of its 1999 certificate policy statement for deciding when a proposed natural gas project is required by the public convenience and necessity. Based on comments from FERC commissioners, this review...

