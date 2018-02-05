Samsung, Sears Face Class Action Over Plasma TV Defect
Charles D. McCallon says Samsung knowingly outfitted several models of its plasma TVs with inferior component parts in a bid to make its televisions more affordable, “at least at the outset.” The televisions routinely burn out long before the eight-year lifespan any “reasonable” consumer would expect, McCallon says, subjecting their owners to expensive...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login