Samsung, Sears Face Class Action Over Plasma TV Defect

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 2:47 PM EST) -- A disgruntled consumer slapped Samsung and Sears with a proposed class action in Utah federal court on Monday, alleging the pair manufactured and sold faulty plasma televisions prone to quick deaths through overheating.



Charles D. McCallon says Samsung knowingly outfitted several models of its plasma TVs with inferior component parts in a bid to make its televisions more affordable, “at least at the outset.” The televisions routinely burn out long before the eight-year lifespan any “reasonable” consumer would expect, McCallon says, subjecting their owners to expensive...

