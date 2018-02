Morgan Lewis IP Partner Lands San Francisco Magistrate Job

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 10:01 PM EST) -- A Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP partner focused on antitrust and intellectual property matters has been tapped to fill a magistrate judgeship in the Northern District of California, the court said Monday, making him at least the third intellectual property litigator chosen for the Silicon Valley-area job in two years.



Thomas C. Hixson is slated to take the seat on the court being vacated by U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria-Elena James, who plans to retire in September, according to the court, which cited Hixson’s strong background in...

