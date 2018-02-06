Just 33% Of Firms Have Cyber Cover For GDPR, Hiscox Warns
Despite predictions that the imminent General Data Protection Regulation would fuel demand for cyber cover, Hiscox Ltd. said that nearly two fifths, or 38 percent, of companies in the U.S., U.K., Germany, the Netherlands and Spain still have no plans to buy cover.
Financial services firms enjoy the most cyber protection, the Bermuda-based...
