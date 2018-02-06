Adocia Adds $200M To Arbitration Demand Against Eli Lilly

By Jimmy Hoover

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 7:07 PM EST) -- French biopharmaceutical company Adocia SA is seeking over $200 million more in damages from Eli Lilly and Co. in arbitration over an abandoned partnership on the diabetes treatment BioChaperone Lispro, adding claims that Lilly misused Adocia's trade secrets and breached confidentiality agreements.

Adocia, which focuses on treating diabetes and other metabolic diseases, said Tuesday that it bolstered ongoing arbitration against Indiana-based Lilly with claims about its “misappropriation and improper use of Adocia’s confidential information and discoveries” and “breaches of several collaboration and confidentiality agreements.”

