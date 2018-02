Arnold & Porter Says Secretary Buyouts Aren't Sign Of Layoffs

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 3:03 PM EST) -- Arnold & Porter Chairman Richard Alexander said Tuesday that while his law firm is offering its U.S. legal secretaries voluntary buyout packages in an effort to streamline its support services, with the expectation that the initiative will pare back the cohort of 140 by approximately 20 people, the buyouts do not mean layoffs are coming.



The move is meant to reflect the law firm’s desire to offer support to attorneys in a more efficient and collaborative way, via teams of several different types of support staff,...

