House Passes Bill Changing Menu Calorie Count Rules

Law360, Washington (February 6, 2018, 5:21 PM EST) -- The House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday to loosen nutritional reporting rules for restaurants and other establishments, as backers said the measure would help small businesses avoid repercussions for small mistakes in calorie counting.



The bill, the Common Sense Nutrition Disclosure Act of 2017, passed on a 266-157 vote, and would loosen up federal nutritional disclosure requirements that were adopted as part of the Affordable Care Act. Provisions in the bill would allow restaurants to use average calorie counts, calorie ranges and online-based calorie disclosures instead of...

