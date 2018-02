AIG Picks Up Gibson Dunn Star, Former CIA GC

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 4:09 PM EST) -- A former CIA general counsel is leaving Gibson Dunn after helping launch its National Security Practice Group last year to join American International Group Inc. as general counsel of the company’s General Insurance unit.



Caroline Krass will exit Gibson Dunn, where she had been since May, and will start a new chapter at AIG in March, the insurer said Tuesday. Krass will also have the title of deputy general counsel of AIG.



“Caroline is an outstanding legal talent, with unique experience across a wide range of...

To view the full article, register now.