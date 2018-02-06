A 'More Than Peanuts' Sentence Of Food Company Officials

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 12:47 PM EST) -- On Jan. 23, the Eleventh Circuit upheld the longest criminal sentences ever imposed in a food safety case.[1] The court unanimously denied the appeals of former president of the now defunct Peanut Corporation of America (PCA) Stewart Parnell, who was sentenced to 28 years in prison, his brother and peanut broker Michael Parnell, who was sentenced to serve 20 years, and PCA’s quality assurance director Mary Wilkerson, who was sentenced to serve five years in prison.



The case arose from a massive salmonella outbreak in 2009...

