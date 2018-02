China's Cyber Law Makes Cos. Less Safe, Biz Group Says

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 6:45 PM EST) -- China has defended its cybersecurity law as a way to stop hackers and keep citizens’ data safe, but a new report from the U.S.-China Business Council said Beijing’s new restrictive data protection regime actually makes companies more vulnerable to an attack.



In the report released Sunday, the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, composed of 200 American companies that do business with China, recommended a spate of changes to the law, including scaling back its requirement to store data on local servers, which the report says may not be...

