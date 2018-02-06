Trump Establishes Immigrant, Visitor Vetting Center

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:40 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday establishing a National Vetting Center to enhance screening of anyone trying to enter the U.S. and to improve information-sharing among government agencies.



White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Tuesday night that the center would aim to centralize vetting efforts that are currently administered on an ad hoc basis, facilitating the sharing of information among law enforcement agencies, and weeding out potential threats to national security, border security, homeland security, or public safety. The memo...

