CFPB's Suit Should Be Tossed, Debt Settlement Co. Says

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:16 PM EST) -- Freedom Debt Relief LLC on Monday sought to torpedo a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau suit that accuses the company of having misled customers about its debt settlement services, telling a California federal court that the consumer financial watchdog’s allegations don’t show anything the company did or said was actually deceptive or harmful.



The San Mateo, Calif.-based Freedom, which is the nation’s largest provider of debt settlement services, argued the CFPB’s case should be dismissed because its allegations are too vague and sometimes contradictory.



“The complaint is...

