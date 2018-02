Trade Groups Ask Congress To Lift H-2B Visa Caps

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 7:33 PM EST) -- Hundreds of trade associations have signed a letter to the House and Senate appropriations committees requesting that they relieve a cap on visas for temporary non-agricultural workers under the H-2B program in any imminent spending legislation, advocates announced Tuesday.



The H-2B Workforce Coalition, which includes groups such as the American Immigration Lawyers Association, asserted that several seasonal businesses would suffer if Congress does not raise the caps on H-2B visas, which support seasonal positions. Employers would be short-staffed in the spring and summer and may have...

To view the full article, register now.