2nd Circ. Orders Judge To Justify Tax-Dodger's Record Fine

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 2:48 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit ordered U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres on Tuesday to further detail her thinking in slapping Morris E. Zukerman with a $10 million fine for decades of tax evasion, after counsel for the incarcerated financier argued the penalty was orders of magnitude higher than any other.



Judges Robert A. Katzmann, Amalya L. Kearse and Rosemary S. Pooler, in an unsigned order, asked Judge Torres to explain in detail how she arrived at the figure, adding they would retain jurisdiction over the matter after receiving any...

