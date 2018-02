Battery Ventures Nabs $1.25B From Latest Funds

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 2:58 PM EST) -- Battery Ventures LP on Tuesday said a pair of new funds took in $1.25 billion, as the Boston-headquartered investment firm aims to make an even bigger splash across the technology space.



The firm closed Battery Ventures XII after taking in $800 million in commitments, as well as a $450 million side fund that will be used for larger-scale investments, the firm said.



Battery said the funds will be used in much the same way as their predecessors, with investments running the gamut of the technology industry,...

