Migrant Deaths Up In '17, Even As Apprehensions Decrease

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 3:32 PM EST) -- Migrant deaths along the border between the U.S. and Mexico rose slightly in 2017 compared to 2016, even as reports of apprehensions decreased sharply during the period, according to data released Tuesday by a United Nations migration group.



There were 412 migrant deaths recorded in the region in 2017, a 3.5 percent increase from the 398 deaths recorded in 2016, according to an analysis of government data compiled for the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration by its Missing Migrants Project.



The uptick comes as U.S....

