Kirkland Lands Ex-Latham Private Equity Co-Chair In NY

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:27 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP announced Tuesday that the former global co-chair of Latham & Watkins LLP’s private equity practice has joined the firm as a corporate partner in its New York office.



Jennifer S. Perkins, previously named a private equity MVP by Law360 in December 2015, joined Kirkland after spending her two-decade career at Latham.



Perkins, whose first day at the firm was also Tuesday, told Law360 the firm’s reputation and her history with its current attorneys inspired her move to the firm.



“Kirkland is a...

