Bahraini Bank, Investment Co. Can’t Dodge Ch. 11 Suits
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean H. Lane found that Arcapita's creditors can seek to retrieve $30 million in investments in Bahrain Islamic Bank and Bahrain-based Tadhamon Capital BCS, rejecting the banks' arguments that the investments' foreign nature shields them from clawback attempts.
“The court notes that defendants also raise new legal arguments not...
